Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

2-year-old Emma Sweet was last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
2-year-old Emma Sweet was last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.(Bartholomew County Sheriff)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers confirmed with WTHR that the body of missing 2-year-old Emma Sweet has been found after a diver located her body in the White River on Sunday.

The investigation began Friday after BSCO deputies were called to the scene around 5:59 a.m. to the 1700 block of Blessing Road, after duck hunters spotted the truck in the east fork of White River near a farm lane at the end of Beatty Lane.

The single occupant, Jeremy Sweet, was found inside the truck and was taken by EMS to Columbus Regional Hospital, where he was treated for exposure of hypothermia, Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers said in a Facebook post.

It was revealed to investigators that Sweet had his 2-year-old daughter, Emma Sweet, with him prior to the incident.

BSCO deputies and other departments involved in the search recovered Jeremy Sweet’s truck on Saturday around 10:30 a.m.

Upon recovery, officials confirmed they did not find Emma in or underneath the vehicle, but did recover what they believe to be was her coat that she was last seen wearing.

“All of the agencies have been working together for the common goal of which is to find Emma and bring her home to her family,” Sheriff Matt Myers said.

Emma and her father were reported missing the day before the truck was found and were last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.

The two-year-old was last seen wearing all black clothing, according to the post. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

(Story continues below)

MISSING TWO YEAR OLD – UPDATE The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office has continued the search for two year old, Emma...

Posted by Bartholomew County Sheriff - Sheriff Matt Myers on Saturday, November 27, 2021

Indiana State Police, Department of Natural Recourses, EMS, and other investigative officials in the ground and river search team continue to look for Emma.

“We want to thank all of the agencies out here helping us find Emma. It’s important that the community comes together to help,” Chief Deputy Chris Lane said.

Officials urge anyone with information is asked to call 911, or the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 379-1650 or the tip line at (812) 379-1712.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of 21-year-old Marvin Galvez
Suspect fires 12 rounds at police during domestic violence call
Security video shows a person stealing a package.
Louisville senator seeks felony charges for ‘porch pirates’ in proposed bill
Shoppers entering the Bass Pro Shop in Clarksville, IN
Local Bass Pro short 60 workers during Black Friday shopping
FILE - A sealed coffin containing the remains of a COVID-19 victim is stored in a refrigerated...
New variant hits sports just as they were nearing normality

Latest News

Police haven't said what charges will be filed at this time
Suspect detained following fire, gunshots in downtown apartments
Local business owner say they see an increase in shoppers during Small Business Saturday.
Shoppers support local for Small Business Saturday
Experts warn the recent surge of the variant could mean it is more contagious then previous ones
Health officials concern over new COVID-19 variant grows
The BBB gives tips on how to keep your money safe on Cyber Monday
Experts: Cyber Monday brings additional scam threats for online shoppers
Catch Game On Saturday nights on WAVE 3 News for scores and highlights from all the top high...
Game On 2021: High school football Week 13 recap