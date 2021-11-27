Local couple reunites with their lost dog

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The dog, Kira, was lost up in the Grand Mesa for five days, but they were able to locate her with community involvement and support. Lance Ferguson, owner of Ruff Around the Edges, says that the drone played a significant role in finding her lost dog.

“From one in the morning to two in the morning lightly played their voices on playback, and what we are thinking is the dog was in a different area, but we were able to draw the dog into where we have a sighting with the tracks,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson explains he was notified over Facebook, and he reached out to the owners at two in the morning.

“To me, timing is everything, you know, whenever a dog is up in the mountains and whenever it’s freezing temperatures and stuff like that. We got to get up there, and we got to try and figure out and get the dog located,” explained Ferguson.

According to Ferguson, the dog search was a team effort.

“There were a lot of people involved. I know that there are two groups- they have great volunteers they do great rescue work. Everybody works together. On my drive up to the Mesa. I noticed signs were put everywhere,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson spent a few hours each day up in the Mesa, trying to locate Kira. Finally, there was a phone call that a dog’s tracks were sighting in the snow.

“Then we headed up both parties the owners and I headed back up there, and the owners went into the area, and I stayed back because we didn’t want to scare the dog, and sure enough, they got her,” explained Ferguson.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.