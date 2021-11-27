Support Local Businesses
Michigan beats Ohio State 42-27, ending Harbaugh’s winless streak against OSU

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches players warm up...
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches players warm up for an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich. Harbaugh is 28-11 since taking over the Wolverines. That’s a clear improvement from where Michigan was, but a bit underwhelming considering the hype and expectations that accompanied Harbaugh’s arrival. Specifically, the Wolverines have struggled against their biggest rivals, going 1-5 against Ohio State and Michigan State. Michigan opens this season at Notre Dame. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)(AP)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Hail to the victors. Michigan is the victor of “The Game.” The Wolverines ended Jim Harbaugh’s winless streak against the Buckeyes with their win 42-27.

They rode the back of Hasan Haskins with his 5 touchdowns. Coming into the game, OSU was favored by a touchdown over the Wolverines after the Buckeyes won over MSU by a blowout. Now, Michigan finally gets their redemption, after many years of the Buckeyes beating U of M, the Wolverines finally get to celebrate a victory over Ohio State.

Aidan Hutchinson was a key factor on defense, amounting to three sacks against C.J. Stroud.

Here are the live score updates.

FIRST QUARTER:

10:12 Michigan strikes first with a reverse play to A.J. Henning. Touchdown Michigan. Michigan 7, OSU 0.

3:37 OSU kicks a 31 yard field goal to get on the board. Michigan 7, OSU 3.

END OF THE FIRST: Michigan 7, OSU 3.

SECOND QUARTER:

9:12 Garret Wilson catches a pass from C.J. Stroud. Touchdown OSU. OSU 10, Michigan 7.

3:52 Hassan Haskins runs up the middle for the one yard score. Michigan 14, OSU 10.

OSU kicks another field goal just before the half to make it 14-13 Michigan.

HALFTIME: Michigan 14, OSU 13.

THIRD QUARTER:

Hassan Haskins scores on a 13 yard run. Touchdown Michigan. Michigan 21, OSU 13.

5:49 Hassan Haskins runs it in from the 1 yard line for his third touchdown of the day. Michigan extends their lead 28-13.

END OF THE THIRD: Michigan leads OSU 28-13.

FOURTH QUARTER:

14:05 Treveon Henderson punches it in from the 1 yard line, OSU scores. Michigan 28, OSU 20.

9:14 Hassan Haskins rushes it in for his fourth touchdown on the day. Michigan extends their lead 35-20 over OSU.

4:45 Treveon Henderson catches a pass from C.J. Stroud, making it a one score game. Michigan 35, OSU 27.

2:17 Who else? Hassan Haskins again for Michigan. Michigan leads it 42-27.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

