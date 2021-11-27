Shoppers support local for Small Business Saturday

Support Local Businesses
Local businesses cash in during Small Business Saturday
By Ken Baker
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Business owners said both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday brought a lot of people out, as both tourists and locals shopped.

Up and down East Market Street NULU was buzzing with shoppers on Saturday.

“It’s a continuous flow of people and it’s a lot different than last year,” Red Tree owner Garwood Linton said.

Garwood has run his NULU business for 21 years. He said this year, he can tell shoppers are making the choice to shop small, local businesses.

“Black Friday is normally big box stores with big events; however, we were absolutely slammed yesterday which is so nice for a local small business,” Linton said.

According to NBC News, a survey found that 63 percent of shoppers said the pandemic strengthened their loyalty to small businesses.

49 percent of those shoppers planned to shop on Saturday, all while pumping an average of $305 each into the local economy.

“The coolest thing about NULU is you can get a bunch of different types of stores. So hopefully anybody can find what they are looking for down here,” Peach Soul owner Richard Huntington said.

The NULU business community said it was nice to see both the restaurants and shops all getting in on the steady flow of foot traffic.

“The people who own these local businesses live in this community. We live around here; we live in the area, and we are doing things for this community,” Huntington said.

Business owners added they noticed that this time of year there are a lot of out-of-town people shopping in NULU.

They attributed the increase in tourism from people visiting from nearby cities and also holiday traveler’s spending time with family in Louisville.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

