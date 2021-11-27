Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Shopping for Cyber Monday could still mean scams, here are a few tips to remember when shopping online

Shopping for Cyber Monday could still mean scams, here are a few tips to remember when shopping...
Shopping for Cyber Monday could still mean scams, here are a few tips to remember when shopping online
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the biggest shopping weekend of the year, some are choosing to shop from home.

Cyber Monday is expected to have some of the best deals, but it’s important to remember that online scams could be hiding behind some of those deals.

“Shop the product, shot the price, and shop the company. You want to make sure the deal is not too good to be true because you don’t know what quality you are purchasing,” says Better Business Bureau President Carmen Million.

Million says it’s best to investigate before you invest. Her tip is to shop with a credit card or a third-party account, like Pay Pal. That way it’s easier to dispute a charge if you do fall victim to a scam. Also, make sure the website is secure.

“So it will say https, ‘s’ stands for secure. You also want to look for the little lock and key at the bottom of the site. Not just visually looking at it, but click on it. If you click on that lock and key it will tell you that site is protected,” adds Million.

However, even if some are still apprehensive, sometimes it’s just better to shop online locally.

“We always want you to try and shop locally. First of all, you want to support local companies, and then of course if you are going to go online there’s nothing wrong with looking at a local business in their website and see what they have to offer,” explains Million. She adds that by shopping online locally folks can probably expect better refunds and shipping.

Baton Rouge business, Wanderlust by Abby, says their website is all ready for Cyber Monday.

“To be honest we are more understanding with situations with returns and you know needing things sooner or just extra questions you might have,” says Abby Bullock who is the owner of Wanderlust. Bullock adds that she will usually ship products the day that folks place their order, or they can come and pick them up from the store.

So even shopping online gives folks lots of options.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of 21-year-old Marvin Galvez
Suspect fires 12 rounds at police during domestic violence call
Officers responded to the 600 block of Hecks Lane around 2:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.
Teen killed in early Thanksgiving morning shooting identified; second teen critically injured
Security video shows a person stealing a package.
Louisville senator seeks felony charges for ‘porch pirates’ in proposed bill
Shoppers entering the Bass Pro Shop in Clarksville, IN
Local Bass Pro short 60 workers during Black Friday shopping
Dispatchers said calls came in around 8:58 p.m. on Wednesday to the intersection of Fegenbush...
Man shot and killed in Highview neighborhood identified

Latest News

Local businesses cash in during Small Business Saturday
Shoppers support local for Small Business Saturday
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
The event was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Thousands gather to celebrate 41st annual Light Up Louisville
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Searching for Summer Wells: Rescue group says reward sits at $58,000
Recently, the WAVE 3 Newsroom began to get dozens of calls, emails, and messages by Facebook...
Making ends meet: water and MSD bill explained