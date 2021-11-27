Support Local Businesses
Thousands gather to celebrate 41st Annual Light Up Louisville

Tens of thousands of lights were lit up throughout Downtown Louisville, including a 45 ft. Christmas tree.(Olivia Russell- WAVE 3)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light up Louisville returned to Jefferson Square Park after the 2020 celebration was canceled due to COVID-19.

Santa’s Workshop, the Holiday Market, and entertainment stage filled the area in the early evening hours. It was a busy evening for kids who drank hot chocolate and wrote letters to Santa. Musical groups performed on the entertainment stage in front of Metro Hall.

Jefferson Street was cleared for the Lots of Lights Parade.

Desirae and Adriana Smith walked in the parade with their Girl Scouts troop. It was their first time at Light Up Louisville.

“I’ve never done this because I just moved here,” Desirae explained.

Jenna Moody is from Louisville, but also enjoyed her first experience at the event.

“I’ve never been down here so I was like this is something new for me to take the kids to do and do something fun,” she said. “It’s something I can take pictures and just have memories with them so it’s fun.”

The big moment of the night was reserved for Santa Claus, who turned on the lights throughout downtown. The lighting was followed by a short fireworks show.

