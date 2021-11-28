Cards hold off Maryland 63-55 to win Baha Mar Bahamas Championship

(WAVE) - Malik Williams scored 13 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as UofL beat Maryland 63-55 in the championship game of the Baha Mar Bahamas tournament.

The Cards led by five at halftime and by eight when Dre Davis grabbed an offensive rebound, gathered himself and scored in the paint to make it 40-32.

The Terrapins (5-2) responded with a 13-0 run and led 47-42. A Matt Cross three for UofL tied the game at 47.

It was 49-49 when Jarrod West hit another triple to put the Cards in front. His layup made it 54-51, and then Williams hit a pair of free throws. Then West found Williams rolling in the paint for a short jumper and a 58-53 lead.

Williams hit two more free throws to help seal the win.

The Cards finish 5-1 under Mike Pegues. The UofL assistant was in charge while head coach Chris Mack served his six-game suspension. That suspension was related to his handling of Dino Gaudio’s contract situation last spring.

“We came out here with a goal to obviously win two games and you know we completed that mission and we did it on the defensive end,” Williams said.

“He fought and I’m so happy for him,” Pegues said of Williams. “To go 13 and 12, to go six for six from the line, and lead the charge down here to carry out our coaching message, our scouting plan, to make sure the guys reinforced it, he deserves his flowers, he deserves his flowers. He’s not gonna make every layup, he’s not gonna be perfect, but his heart and soul is in it and he deserves love for that.”

Mack returns for the Cards next game, at Michigan State (5-2) on Wednesday night at 7:15 p.m.

