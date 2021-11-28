FORECAST: Cold start to the work week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Back to the 20s overnight

Cold day Monday

Warming trend begins Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We have another cold night ahead with temperatures dropping back down to the 20s overnight. The forecast remains dry with a few passing clouds tonight.

Monday brings a mix of clouds and sun as temperatures stay below normal with highs in the 40s. Temperatures won’t be as cold Monday night with lows in the 30s.

Our next system will pass by to the north Tuesday, resulting in a breezy and “warmer” Tuesday afternoon.

The warming trend brings temperatures into the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. We reach the 60s for Thursday and Friday. The stretch of dry weather continues with slight rain chances for next weekend.

