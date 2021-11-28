Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Cold start to the work week

By Christie Dutton
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Back to the 20s overnight
  • Cold day Monday
  • Warming trend begins Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We have another cold night ahead with temperatures dropping back down to the 20s overnight. The forecast remains dry with a few passing clouds tonight.

Monday brings a mix of clouds and sun as temperatures stay below normal with highs in the 40s. Temperatures won’t be as cold Monday night with lows in the 30s.

Our next system will pass by to the north Tuesday, resulting in a breezy and “warmer” Tuesday afternoon.

The warming trend brings temperatures into the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. We reach the 60s for Thursday and Friday. The stretch of dry weather continues with slight rain chances for next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is WAVE 3 News Meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday evening Nov 28, 2021

Most Read

2-year-old Emma Sweet was last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
One man is dead after a motorcycle crash took place Saturday morning.
Indiana man killed in motorcycle accident
Mugshot of 21-year-old Marvin Galvez
Suspect fires 12 rounds at police during domestic violence call
Security video shows a person stealing a package.
Louisville senator seeks felony charges for ‘porch pirates’ in proposed bill
Shoppers entering the Bass Pro Shop in Clarksville, IN
Local Bass Pro short 60 workers during Black Friday shopping

Latest News

Here is WAVE 3 News Meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday evening Nov 28, 2021
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/26
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Thanksgiving Edition
Clippers are a typical part of Winter weather in the Ohio Valley
Behind the Forecast: What is a Clipper