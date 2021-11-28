Support Local Businesses
Indiana man killed in motorcycle accident

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash took place Saturday morning.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash took place Saturday morning.

Scott County Deputies responded to the call around 5:40 a.m. on Lover’s Lane near Goshen Road, according to a Facebook post from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies performed life saving actions after they found 52-year-old Todd Sipe from Scottsburg, Indiana lying in the roadway.

Sipe was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scott County Coroner’s Office on Saturday.

Investigators said the wheel of the Harley Davidson motorcycle Sipe was driving dropped off the roadway while heading west bound on Lover’s Lane, causing the crash.

