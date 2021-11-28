Support Local Businesses
Jackson-Davis scores career-high 43 as Hoosiers beat Marshall 90-79

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 09, 2021 - forward Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers...
BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 09, 2021 - forward Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the game between the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN. Photo By Andrew Mascharka/Indiana Athletics(Andrew Mascharka/Indiana Athletics | Andrew Mascharka/Indiana Athleti)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WAVE) - Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a career-high 43 as Indiana came back from a one point halftime deficit to beat Marshall (4-2) 90-79 on Saturday night in Bloomington.

Jackson-Davis scored 22 in the first half and 21 more in the second half. He was 18-24 from the field and 7-9 from the line. He added five rebounds, five blocks, four assists and two steals.

Xavier Johnson scored 20 for the Hoosiers.

Indiana improves to 6-0. All six of the wins have come at home.

They visit Syracuse (3-3) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

