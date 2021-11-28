Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Levis leads Cats to 52-21 win over Cards

Will Levis scores against Louisville
Will Levis scores against Louisville(Southeastern Conference)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Will Levis rushed for 113 yards and four touchdowns as UK blew out UofL 52-21 and kept the Governor’s Cup in Lexington.

Levis got the scoring started with a 29 sprint for a 7-0 UK lead.

The Cards answered that drive, going 75 yards in 10 plays, capped off by a two yard Malik Cunningham leap to tie the game.

Cunningham, who passed for 303 yards and rushed for 224 in the Cards 62-22 win at Duke, was held to just 35 yards on 11 carries by the Cats defense.

Levis was just getting started. He added touchdown runs of seven and five yards in the second quarter and a one yarder in the third. He finished with 113 yards rushing. Along with the touchdowns, he added a hurdle in the fourth quarter.

“There were some Q draws that we designated runs, a couple of schemes for me, but a couple of them were just scrambles, like the play I hurdled the dude,” Levis said. “We tried to draw up a little play action thing to the boundary and it wasn’t there, saw an opening, took off. That’s one of the benefits of having a guy, having a quarterback that can use his legs.”

The Cats ran for 362 yards and a total of six rushing touchdowns.

Kentucky wins the Governor’s Cup for the third straight season. The game was not played in 2020.

UK finishes the regular season 9-3. It’s just the sixth nine win season in UK history.

The Cards finish 6-6.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old Emma Sweet was last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
Indiana officials recover jacket belonging to missing 2-year-old
Mugshot of 21-year-old Marvin Galvez
Suspect fires 12 rounds at police during domestic violence call
Security video shows a person stealing a package.
Louisville senator seeks felony charges for ‘porch pirates’ in proposed bill
Shoppers entering the Bass Pro Shop in Clarksville, IN
Local Bass Pro short 60 workers during Black Friday shopping
FILE - A sealed coffin containing the remains of a COVID-19 victim is stored in a refrigerated...
New variant hits sports just as they were nearing normality

Latest News

UofL forward Malik Williams
Cards hold off Maryland 63-55 to win Baha Mar Bahamas Championship
University of Louisville freshman forward Samuell Williamson on the Cardinals preparations for...
The UofL Defense Leads the Way in Blowout of Mississippi State
Jeff Walz's news conference at UofL women's basketball media day
#10 UofL women win 72-32 at Cal Poly
Bellarmine men's head basketball coach Scotty Davenport said Shively Sporting Goods helps...
Penn scores 27 as Bellarmine beats Central Michigan 76-69