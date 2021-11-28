Levis leads Cats to 52-21 win over Cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Will Levis rushed for 113 yards and four touchdowns as UK blew out UofL 52-21 and kept the Governor’s Cup in Lexington.

Levis got the scoring started with a 29 sprint for a 7-0 UK lead.

The Cards answered that drive, going 75 yards in 10 plays, capped off by a two yard Malik Cunningham leap to tie the game.

Cunningham, who passed for 303 yards and rushed for 224 in the Cards 62-22 win at Duke, was held to just 35 yards on 11 carries by the Cats defense.

Levis was just getting started. He added touchdown runs of seven and five yards in the second quarter and a one yarder in the third. He finished with 113 yards rushing. Along with the touchdowns, he added a hurdle in the fourth quarter.

“There were some Q draws that we designated runs, a couple of schemes for me, but a couple of them were just scrambles, like the play I hurdled the dude,” Levis said. “We tried to draw up a little play action thing to the boundary and it wasn’t there, saw an opening, took off. That’s one of the benefits of having a guy, having a quarterback that can use his legs.”

The Cats ran for 362 yards and a total of six rushing touchdowns.

Kentucky wins the Governor’s Cup for the third straight season. The game was not played in 2020.

UK finishes the regular season 9-3. It’s just the sixth nine win season in UK history.

The Cards finish 6-6.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.