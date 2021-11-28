Support Local Businesses
Ottumwa sushi restaurant hit with several violations

(Ashley Bornancin)
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Mizu Hibachi Sushi has some cleaning up to do -- that’s according to a recent visit from Iowa food inspectors.

According to the Iowa Capital Dispatch, the restaurant was cited for several issues.

During a November 22nd visit, inspectors cited the restaurant for failing to have any soap or hot water available at the handwashing sink in the sushi preparation area.

They also got hit for storing raw beef inside the same container as raw salmon; for storing raw chicken over raw shrimp inside a walk-in cooler, for a buildup of debris inside a soiled ice machine, having no date-marking system in place to ensure food was still safe to consume, partially thawed food items that were found inside a broken freezer that couldn’t get colder than 46 degrees.

But that’s not all. They also were written up for using fly strips in the kitchen above food-preparation areas; for reusing multiple large soy sauce buckets to store lettuce and sauces; and for kitchen floors and food-preparation racks that were soiled with a buildup of debris.

Mizu also was cited for failing to publicly post the results of its last inspection.

