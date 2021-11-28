Support Local Businesses
Purdue beats IU 44-7, claims the Old Oaken Bucket

Purdue players lift the Old Oaken Bucket after they defeated Indiana 44-7 in an NCAA college...
Purdue players lift the Old Oaken Bucket after they defeated Indiana 44-7 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in West Lafayette, Ind.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WAVE) - Aidan O’Connell was 26-31 for 278 yards and four touchdown passes as Purdue blew out Indiana 44-7 in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket.

Indiana tied the game at seven on a Donaven McCulley 2 yard run late in the first quarter, but they would not score again.

Purdue led 17-7 at the half, and outscored the Hoosiers 27-0 in the second half.

“It was a big win,” Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said. “I thought we won in a pretty convincing fashion and we challenged our guys to come out and win the second half and play better cause I just thought we were a little sloppy on some things in the first half, and we did.”

Purdue finishes the regular season 8-3. It’s their first eight win regular season since 2006.

Indiana finishes 2-10. The Hoosiers lost their final eight games.

