Purdue beats IU 44-7, claims the Old Oaken Bucket
(WAVE) - Aidan O’Connell was 26-31 for 278 yards and four touchdown passes as Purdue blew out Indiana 44-7 in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket.
Indiana tied the game at seven on a Donaven McCulley 2 yard run late in the first quarter, but they would not score again.
Purdue led 17-7 at the half, and outscored the Hoosiers 27-0 in the second half.
“It was a big win,” Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said. “I thought we won in a pretty convincing fashion and we challenged our guys to come out and win the second half and play better cause I just thought we were a little sloppy on some things in the first half, and we did.”
Purdue finishes the regular season 8-3. It’s their first eight win regular season since 2006.
Indiana finishes 2-10. The Hoosiers lost their final eight games.
