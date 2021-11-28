Support Local Businesses
Suspect detained following fire, gunshots in downtown apartments

LMPD and LFD respond to a call of shots fired and a structure fire inside the Vue on 3rd...
LMPD and LFD respond to a call of shots fired and a structure fire inside the Vue on 3rd apartments in Louisville Saturday, November 27, 2021.(WAVE)
By James Dobson
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department responded to shots fired at the Vue on 3rd apartments Saturday night.

Officers found there was a fire inside the building and detained a suspect.

Nic McLure lives in the apartments and said that the detained person attacked him.

“He started coming down our cubby area of our hallway with the fire extinguisher, and I was like my first thing was to go out there and protect my family,” McClure said. “He sprayed it in my face and he hit me on the back with the fire extinguisher, and I later found out that they found a gun right outside my apartment.”

Several residents of the apartment reported hearing multiple gunshots on the 12th floor of the building and saw a man filling the halls with fire extinguishing gas.

LMPD has not yet released the name of the detained subject or possible charges to be filed.

