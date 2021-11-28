Support Local Businesses
Two men in critical condition after Russell neighborhood shooting


There are currently no suspects(WLBT)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men are in critical condition after a double shooting Saturday evening.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Cedar street around 6:30 p.m., according to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, Ruoff said.

There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

