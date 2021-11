LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A double shooting on Saturday put two men in the hospital.

It happened on the 2700 block of Cedar St. LMPD said they arrived to find two men both with gunshot wounds around 6:30.

The two were taken to UofL where they’re in critical condition.

No details were released about possible suspects.

