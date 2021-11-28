UT quarterback analyst proposes to girlfriend on field
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mitch Militello, University of Tennessee quarterback analyst, proposed to his girlfriend on the checkerboard field after the Tennessee-Vanderbilt game Saturday night.
In a Twitter post, he said he couldn’t wait for the moment he was able to propose.
“Got to put a big ole rock on my best friends finger!! Couldn’t wait for this moment and no better place to do it than in the checkerboard!” Militello said.
Spoiler alert - she said yes!
Joe Milton went head over heels and even did a backflip beside of them.
Tennessee defeated Vanderbilt 45-21 to end the 7-5 for the end of the regular season.
