FORECAST: Big warming this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Small mid-week rain chance

60s return Thursday & Friday

Cooler, unsettled by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly clear and cool overnight, but not as cool as the past few. Temperatures will fall into the 30s regionwide. Clouds increase by mid to late morning.

Gusty winds early will keep temperatures from crashing and consequently allow highs to reach into the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will hold tough Tuesday night, even allowing for a small shower chance to enter the forecast by Wednesday morning as lows drop into the 30s.

Wednesday’s shower chance will be small and largely confined to the morning hours. It’s a mostly cloudy day in the 50s again, but clouds will begin to break up during the evening.

Temperatures will push back in the mid to upper 60s for the end of the week. Paired with some sunshine we’re in for a pleasant Thursday and Friday.

