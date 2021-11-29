Support Local Businesses
Health care providers in Louisville preparing for Omicron variant of COVID-19

Norton's Express Services Center is opening additional lines to keep up with the rush.
Norton's Express Services Center is opening additional lines to keep up with the rush.(Olivia Russell- WAVE 3)
By Sean Baute
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Precautions are being taken globally amid a growing concern for the latest variant of COVID-19.

Health care systems in Louisville have warned of problems the Omicron variant may bring to Kentucky and surrounding areas.

The Omicron variant is a bit of a mystery, but that’s the problem. Norton Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Hester said the concern comes from a lack of information.

“When you hear about the variant being there it creates a lot of unknown,” Dr. Hester said, “and that unknown sometimes leads to fear, especially where we’ve been in this pandemic, fear of things that might happen, and we really don’t know.”

There is little doctors know about this variant including its severity, transmissibility or effect on children.

However, there’s one thing that has proven effective among other variants.

”Regardless of what variant it is, the vaccine has been shown to be affective,” Hester said. “90 percent of people in a hospital [with COVID] are unvaccinated.”

There are no confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the United States, but if and when it does show up, Dr. Hester said you should expect to see it in Kentucky shortly thereafter.

Hester added that it’s the ability and willingness to adapt to change that will determine what happens after that.

“It’s frustrating to the public. It’s frustrating to us,” said Hester, “but the challenge there is to constantly react to new information making sure you’re trying to prepare to protect those best as possible.”

The concern for Omicron stems from the variance on the virus’s spike protein. It’s a different, albeit similar, shape than the vaccines were developed for.

Time will tell how effective vaccines are against it. In the meantime, health professionals urge vaccinations and booster shots.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

