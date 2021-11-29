How to avoid becoming a victim of larceny or burglary this holiday season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The holiday season is a time for giving, but it can also be a time for getting things stolen.

To avoid getting your home, garage or outdoor shed broken into, Public Affairs Deputy at the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Gilbert Acciardo, recommended investing in outdoor lighting:

”One of the biggest things a thief hates is outdoor lighting,” he said. “We think that you can’t have too many outdoor lights and I like the motion detected lights and they’re very inexpensive right now. You can find them on Amazon or you can go to local businesses.”

Preventing a burglary is one thing, but another common issue law enforcement sees around this time is packages being stolen by what they call, “porch pirates.”

“They’ll see FedEx in the area or UPS or the postal service and they’ll wait until that truck leaves they’ll go on and get things straight off the porch and leave the area before the homeowner or recipient is even aware that it was taken,” said James East, Deputy Chief at Hazard Police Department.

Deputy Acciardo adds that theft and burglaries are often the hardest crimes to investigate because there are rarely any witnesses. He said investing in video surveillance systems can also benefit these situations.

