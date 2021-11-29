Jeffersonville’s Schimpff’s Confectionery prepares for Cyber Monday candy sales

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The cinnamon red hots that were flying off the production line at Schimpff’s Confectionery on Monday were “red hot” in more ways that one.

“Today we’re almost out of cans of red hots,” owner Warren Schimpff said.

The 130-year-old, family-owned Jeffersonville business is struggling to keep up with the pace of modern retail.

On “Cyber Monday,” the first Monday after Thanksgiving designated by retailers to encourage online shopping, 78-year-old Schimpff is having to put in extra hours to cover orders.

Like many small businesses, Schimpff’s is short staffed and unable to fill open positions for candy makers.

Schimpff said he wishes he could do more.

“I mean it would be nice and we could do more cyber business,” Schimpff said. “But we just don’t have the staffing and the technology. We don’t. And it’s just one thing that we feel deficient with but what can you do? You can only do so much.”

On Monday, the cinnamon-flavored hard candy drops barely had time to cool before they were packaged, sold and out the door.

Cyber sales have accelerated the pace.

“I see (online sales) growing a lot. A lot more,” employee Tracy Bedan said. “Each year it gets busier and busier at Christmas time.”

Schimpff said it could be busier this year, except for the ongoing personnel shortages. He said he needs two or three more candy makers, if he could just find them.

“Everybody knows everybody’s having problems,” Schimpff said. “And everybody’s trying to help everybody else deal with it.”

In the meantime, despite online sales, in-store lines at Schimpff’s are not getting any shorter. The experience of witnessing the candy being made, and the smells of chocolate and cinnamon filling the store, cannot be replicated on line

“This is the only place we want to shop,” customer Dave Kannapell said, “and more fun to shop in person here at Schimpff’s.”

