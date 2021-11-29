Support Local Businesses
Metro Corrections inmate dies after being rushed to hospital

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate within Louisville Metro Corrections has died on Monday evening after being found unresponsive inside a unit, according to officials.

Around 4:20 p.m., a corrections officer found a 59-year-old inmate who was unresponsive and brought personnel in to begin life saving efforts, according to LMDC assistant director Steve Durham.

Metro EMS arrived and sent the inmate to University Hospital, where the inmate was later pronounced dead around 5 p.m.

LMDC said the inmate was booked in Metro Corrections on Nov. 9 on a felony charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration. The inmate’s name is withheld pending notification to family.

