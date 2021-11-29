Reports: Reds pitcher close to deal with Angels

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Los Angeles Angels agree to terms with Cincinnati Reds pitcher Michael Lorenzen on a one-year deal worth around $7 million, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.

The deal is pending a physical, so no announcements have been made yet.

Free-agent pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a one-year deal worth around $7 million, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the situation. Lorenzen is going to be in the Angels’ rotation. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 29, 2021

The 29-year-old has experience as both a starting pitcher and a reliever, posting a 4.07 ERA across 473 1/3 innings over seven seasons with the Reds, according to MLB.com.

He is considered one of the game’s better-hitting pitchers, batting .233/.282/.429 with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 133 at-bats.

Lorenzen was born in Anaheim and played collegiately at Cal State Fullerton.

