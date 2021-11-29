Search for new Louisville tow lot stalled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s abandoned car problem is no joke. The impound lot is stuffed full with 3,000 cars and wrecked vehicles litter the streets.

The WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters started reporting on the complaints three years ago. The Metro Council put two million bucks in the capital budget to buy a new tow lot, but the effort to replace it, is as stalled as these wrecks.

“I had a lady the other day that ran off in the yard because she didn’t see someone was coming when she turned out of this street,” said Ralph Pendygraft.

He’s one of thousands of residents this year to call and complain about an abandoned car.

“This van has been here for nine days so far,” Pendygraft said.

His neighbor hired a contractor to do some driveway work. At the end of the job their van wouldn’t start. She told us they pushed it out of the driveway to the side of the road and left.

“If it’s a work vehicle, why would you not come and get it, take it home, try to get it fixed or take it somewhere to get it worked on?” Pendygraft asked.

That’s a question lots have asked, before calling Metro government to complain.

In a 2019 report by WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter John Boel, our examination of complaints to MetroCall for abandoned cars during a showed they more than doubled - from 2,200 in 2012 to 4,800 in 2018. Since that story aired three years ago, the complaints kept rolling in. 3,500 have been called in through August of this year.

“It’s an eyesore to the whole city,” Pendygraft said.

Across the city there are cars on ramps, on blocks, missing wheels, some missing practically everything.

“This car is part of the problem,” said Justin Wells.

Wells was speaking about a car he said his cousin had purchased as a source of parts for another. But it’s become a community scrap heap.

“We were going to use it for spare parts anyways, it just seemed like a big hassle to come out here and tell everyone to stop,” said Wells.

Now his family is letting it rust in the street because of paperwork problems.

“You can’t take it to the scrap yard unless it has got a title,” said Wells.

LMPD tagged it for towing. When it gets picked up is anybody’s guess. Cars can and do sit for months.

“It’s been sitting out here since at least the beginning of August,” said Jeff Stankiewicz.

Some cars appear to sit even longer. Stickers on this car show it was inspected and declared a total loss a year ago. An abandoned Buick at the intersection of Barret Ave. and Eastern Parkway has become a punchline. Street art compliments of Mayor Greg Fischer.

“I busted out laughing,” Stankiewicz said, “it’s the first humorous thing about it.”

“Sometimes I get three or four (resident complaints) a day,” said David James, president of the Louisville Metro Council.

James isn’t laughing about the problem. He said the hulks are dangerous to traffic, children, and Louisville.

“The bottom line is we need a tow lot,” James said.

James said the Mayor’s administration has shown no urgency to buy a new one.

“We’ve appropriated the money to purchase a new tow lot about two years ago, but the Mayor has yet to purchase one,” said James.

Metro government has a list of 43 locations. But you can cross off two-thirds of the list for being in the flood plain or too small. It considered storing 600 cars at the fairgrounds, although scratched that plan because they may have needed to remove all of them with only 24 hours notice. The Metro Council even toured a warehouse on 9th street, but it’s in an area James wants the Mayor to consider off limits.

“I don’t want to see a new tow lot for the City of Louisville West of 9th street,” said James.

Because, James said, West Louisville has been dumped on for years.

“The history of this city, West of 9th Street in the predominately African American part of the city from brownfields to chemical dumping to everything else the city didn’t want has been in that area and there’s no reason to put a tow lot there right now,” James said.

What’s left on the list then? Mayor Greg Fischer says not much.

“The impound lot has been a real bedeviling solution to find a place where neighbors will accept it,” said Fischer.

LMPD sent WAVE 3 News a statement which said in part: “At this time it does not appear there are any viable options available for sale.... we are currently working towards a multi faceted solution to manage and reduce the number of vehicles at the tow lot.”

Fischer said he’s not giving up. He wasn’t sure if new federal infrastructure money could boost the two million already approved by the council.

“As soon as we find a property that’s a solution and partners that can help us out, we will be moving on an impound lot because it’s a community wide problem,” Fischer said.

To residents though, the search for a new tow lot appears just as broken down as the cars littering Louisville.

“With all the surplus money that the Mayor says he has, there should be all kinds of money that they could or should purchase,” said Pendygraft.

The van in Pendygraft’s neighborhood has been removed, after someone crashed into it.

The impound lot has auctioned over 300 cars in the last month and a half, but with potentially 4,000 cars abandoned throughout the metro the lot just fills right up again.

