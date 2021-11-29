Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Stage set for Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial

FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June...
FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June 25, 2013.(United Nations Photo/Rick Bajornas via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Two years after Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide behind bars, a jury is set to be picked Monday in New York City to determine a central question in the long-running sex trafficking case: Was his longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s puppet or accomplice?

Maxwell is accused of acting as Epstein’s chief enabler, recruiting and grooming young girls for the late financier to abuse.

The charges against her stem from allegations of four women who say she and Epstein victimized them as teens from 1994 to 2004.

Maxwell says she’s innocent. The 59-year-old British socialite, jailed in Brooklyn since her arrest, has called the claims against her “absolute rubbish.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash took place Saturday morning.
Indiana man killed in motorcycle accident
2-year-old Emma Sweet was last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
LMPD and LFD respond to a call of shots fired and a structure fire inside the Vue on 3rd...
Suspect detained following fire, gunshots in downtown apartments
Generic ambulance lights
Two men in critical condition after shooting
There are currently no suspects
Two men in critical condition after Russell neighborhood shooting

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden is urging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Biden pushes shots, not more restrictions as variant spreads
A COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned.
EXPLAINER: What we know about omicron variant
Actor Matthew McConaughey said considering a campaign for governor of Texas was a learning...
Matthew McConaughey says he learned 'a lot' about politics
The omicron variant was identified days ago by researchers in South Africa, and much about it...
Wary, weary world slams doors shut in face of new omicron variant