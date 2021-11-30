Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend is sentenced on drug charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man at the center of the investigation that led to Breonna Taylor’s death, has 120 days to move to his home state of Mississippi.

Jamarcus Glover, who was convicted of drug related charges, including trafficking in cocaine, was sentenced Tuesday in Jefferson Circuit Court.

Judge Mitch Perry sentenced Glover to seven years, but five of those will be served on probation provided he stays out of trouble. Perry also placed Glover on home incarceration effective immediately.

Judge Mitch Perry

Glover received a fierce warning from Perry who told him this is his last chance before he sentences him to prison time. Perry added that his court will be monitoring him in Mississippi even more closely and that his probation would be revoked if he gets a new charge there.

During the hearing, Glover’s attorney told Perry that bringing Glover’s drug cases to a resolution was going to be “good for the city.”

Glover was being investigated by the Louisville Metro Police Department Place Based Investigations, or PBI, squad for selling drugs. The home being watched on Elliott Avenue, was referred to as the “trap house,” the investigative documents state.

Breonna Taylor

It was Glover’s drug investigation that led PBI to obtain a warrant to enter Taylor’s apartment.

According to the court documents, detectives discovered Glover listed Taylor’s home address as his primary residence in banking statements. He also used her address on his cell phone bills.

Glover was also photographed leaving Taylor’s apartment, carrying a USPS package.

The investigators believed Glover was using Taylor’s address to receive drugs through the mail. That part of the investigation has now been debated and contested, with conflicting testimonies about whether he was in fact receiving packages there.

The FBI still has an open case on the circumstances surrounding Taylor’s death.

