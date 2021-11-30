Support Local Businesses
Father charged in death of 8-year-old son

Travis E. Tuttle, 35, of Columbus, Indiana, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in...
Travis E. Tuttle, 35, of Columbus, Indiana, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and possession of a narcotic drug. The charges involve his eight-year-old son who was found dead in their home on March 21, 2021.(Source: Columbus, Ind. Police Department)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) - A Columbus, Indiana man has been arrested in connection with the death of his eight-year-old son earlier this year.

Travis E. Tuttle, 35, was arrested yesterday at his home. He is being held in the Bartholomew County jail on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and possession of a narcotic drug.

On March 21, Columbus police were called to the Tuttle home and found Lealyn Tuttle, 8, dead inside. After a search warrant was served at the home, investigators found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia inside.

An autopsy report revealed Lealyn’s cause of death was from acute fentanyl and diphenhydramine intoxication.

Travis Tuttle is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

