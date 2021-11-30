Support Local Businesses
Fights that broke out at Iroquois High School leave some injured

One of the students involved was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by Louisville Metro EMS
One of the students involved was taken to Norton Children's Hospital by Louisville Metro EMS
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One student is in the hospital and a staff member is injured after two fights broke out at Iroquois High School on Tuesday.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to the school around 12:56 p.m. responding to a report of trouble run. Iroquois staff members told officers that two students had gotten into a fight with each other. The reason behind why the fight began is unknown.

One of the students involved was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by Louisville Metro EMS, by request of the student’s guardians.

An in-school security guard was hurt with non-life threatening injuries while trying to break up another fight that had taken place, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

No information was provided on which incident inside the school the security guard was injured in.

LMPD is assisting Jefferson County Public Schools security, who is leading the case.

