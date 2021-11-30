FORECAST: Warming up this week; watching mid-week rain chance

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Chance with a quick-hitting system on Wednesday

WARM WEATHER: Highs in the 60s are expected by the end of the week

WEEKEND: Watching shower chances and cooler temperatures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase as the day goes along. Temperatures climb into the 50s this afternoon despite the clouds.

Clouds hold on tonight, limiting lows to the 30s. We’ll see a small rain chance in the forecast early tomorrow morning.

Scattered showers are in tomorrow’s forecast, mainly in the morning. We’ll gradually dry out through the afternoon as highs top out in the 50s. Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday night as temperatures fall into the 40s.

Warmer weather is expected Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s. Shower chances are possible this weekend.

