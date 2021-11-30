Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Warming up this week; watching mid-week rain chance

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: Chance with a quick-hitting system on Wednesday
  • WARM WEATHER: Highs in the 60s are expected by the end of the week
  • WEEKEND: Watching shower chances and cooler temperatures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase as the day goes along. Temperatures climb into the 50s this afternoon despite the clouds.

Clouds hold on tonight, limiting lows to the 30s. We’ll see a small rain chance in the forecast early tomorrow morning.

Scattered showers are in tomorrow’s forecast, mainly in the morning. We’ll gradually dry out through the afternoon as highs top out in the 50s. Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday night as temperatures fall into the 40s.

Warmer weather is expected Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s. Shower chances are possible this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Morning
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Morning Nov 30, 2021

Most Read

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash took place Saturday morning.
Indiana man killed in motorcycle accident
Calls came in around 8:39 p.m. to the 6200 block of Jeffrey Drive, just off of Lower Hunters...
LMPD: Two men shot in PRP neighborhood
An inmate within Louisville Metro Corrections has died on Monday evening after being found...
Metro Corrections inmate dies after being rushed to hospital
Christopher Anthony Cowan, 40, of Shepherdsville, was arrested Nov. 27, 2021 by Corbin police...
Shepherdsville cop charged with DUI in Whitley Co. resigns from force
2-year-old Emma Sweet was last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Morning
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Morning Nov 30, 2021
Clippers are a typical part of Winter weather in the Ohio Valley
Behind the Forecast: What is a Clipper
This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H.
Behind the Forecast: How the weather impacts Thanksgiving staples
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/24