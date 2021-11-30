Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Wednesday rain chances

By Kevin Harned
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Light rain showers possible Wednesday
  • 60s return Thursday & Friday
  • Cooler, unsettled again by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase tonight as a small shower chance arrives by Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 30s.

Wednesday’s scattered showers will be primarily in the morning, with a drying trend taking place during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s on Wednesday.

Clouds will break up by Wednesday evening, leading to partly cloudy to mostly clear skies by Thursday morning. Overnight lows will be in the mild 40s.

A few clouds will be around on Thursday as highs soar into the 60s thanks to a warm front advancing well north of our area.

We’ll stay mild with highs in the 60s under a partly to mostly sunny sky on Friday. However, by the weekend we’re in for more clouds and cooler temps. Highs in the 50s likely.

Scattered showers return to the forecast on Sunday with highs still holding in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

