Giving trifecta set to help thousands across WAVE Country

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The giving trifecta has kicked off for the 2021 holiday season. Whether you want to give back with food, gifts or money, all are needed for thousands of people across WAVE Country.

WAVE 3 News partners with The Salvation Army and Kroger to make sure families are fed, children are smiling and homes are taken care of during the holiday.

It’s as simple as grabbing a Food Angel off the tree when you’re checking out with your groceries at any Kroger. You scan it when you checkout and just like that you’ve made someone’s Christmas a little brighter.

The Salvation Army said one of the biggest needs right now is help with food distribution and keeping enough food available for families. Roxanne Haley from the Salvation Army Southern Indiana said at one point there was a 200 percent increase in the amount of people in need.

“We have the most generous community,” Haley said. “We have people that will step up and donate, people that will step up and lend a hand.”

Haley said about 1,400 families in Southern Indiana, will benefit from the food angels in Southern Indiana this year. Food angels are $25 and are available through Christmas Eve.

Last $800,000 was raised with the food angels. The goal this year is $1 million.

In the Angel Tree program 3,200 children are signed up to received donated gifts.

The Red Kettle fundraiser supports those who need help with rent and utilities.

Haley said the also need volunteers to ring bells and are still taking more people who need assistance.

