Gov. Beshear proposes funds to complete Waterfront Park expansion in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear committed $10 million to help make phase IV of the Waterfront Park expansion a reality.

It’s a new pledge to complete a promise made years ago to finish the Waterfront Park expansion.

“Our parks are critical investments too; we have to make sure they are in every part of Louisville and not just some parts,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The hope is that when completed accessibility to the park will bring more green space to the west end.

Phase IV will add developed waterfront space between 10th and 14th Streets.

The expansion also plans to add premier venue space for concerts and weddings along with an interactive learning space for kids and a garden.

“For so many in this city Waterfront Park is not just a place, it’s an experience,” Beshear said.

This expansion has been looking for movement for quite some time as leaders look for funding to break ground on the project.

With this go around, Beshear is committing 10 million dollars over the next two years, which must be approved by the General Assembly.

“If this isn’t funded it’s because of the legislator took it out not refused to put it in,” Beshear said.

The total cost of phase IV is $50 million. The hope is that Beshear’s backing will jump start the private sector funding all while Metro government looks for additional money.

“On top of that that there will be more investment from the city, Metro Council and the Mayor’s office,” Metro Council President David James said. “And we will work together to try and hit that 50-million-dollar mark.”

