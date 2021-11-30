Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Here’s a look at 2021’s most popular pet names; COVID-inspired names remain on the rise

According to Rover, the use of “Fauci” for man’s best friend jumped 270% this year, while...
According to Rover, the use of “Fauci” for man’s best friend jumped 270% this year, while “COVID” as a pet name rose 35 percent.(Prystai // Canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sorry Fido! A new crop of pet names is making the rounds this year.

Rover.com released its annual report on 2021′s most popular pet names.

While the usual names like Max, Bella, Oliver and Luna remained favorites for dog and cat owners, choosing pandemic-inspired names was also on the rise.

According to Rover, the use of “Fauci” for man’s best friend jumped 270% this year, while “COVID” as a pet name rose 35%.

Pet owners were also inspired by working from home technology and content on streaming services.

Rover saw a significant increase in animals named Zoom, Siri and Google.

Grogu from Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” was the number one trending dog name in the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman critical after overnight shooting on I-264
Calls came in around 8:39 p.m. to the 6200 block of Jeffrey Drive, just off of Lower Hunters...
LMPD: Two men shot in PRP neighborhood
One man is dead after a motorcycle crash took place Saturday morning.
Indiana man killed in motorcycle accident
An inmate within Louisville Metro Corrections has died on Monday evening after being found...
Metro Corrections inmate dies after being rushed to hospital
Christopher Anthony Cowan, 40, of Shepherdsville, was arrested Nov. 27, 2021 by Corbin police...
Shepherdsville cop charged with DUI in Whitley Co. resigns from force

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the...
Pentagon chief says Guard who refuse vaccine cannot train
In this undated booking photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department is suspect Kenny Wells....
Man accused of firing gun at Atlanta airport turns self in
FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women...
Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania
LIVE: Biden gives remarks on infrastructure law in Rosemount, Minn.
Authorities have searched the home of rocker Marilyn Manson after allegations of physical and...
Home of Marilyn Manson searched in sex assault investigation