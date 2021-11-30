Kentucky federal judge blocks Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky has issued a preliminary injunction stopping a vaccine mandate for federal contractors in Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron led a lawsuit that challenged the mandate, which was announced in early September by President Joe Biden’s administration.

The mandate would require federal contractors to receive a COVID vaccination, which would have applied to as many as 100 million Americans.

Tuesday’s order halts the mandate in Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio until the case can be fully litigated in court.

“This is not a case about whether vaccines are effective. They are,” U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove wrote. “Nor is this a case about whether the government, at some level, and in some circumstances, can require citizens to obtain vaccines. It can.”

“This is a significant ruling because it gives immediate relief from the federal government’s vaccine requirement to Kentuckians who either contract with the federal government or work for a federal contractor,” Cameron said in a release.

The Department of Labor reports that federal contractors account for “one-fifth of the country’s entire labor force.”

