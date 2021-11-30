KSP reports best Trooper Teddy Bear Black Friday sale to date
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police announced that their Black Friday Trooper Teddy Bear sale was their most successful one to date.
In a Facebook post, KSP said the event raised more than $6,000. Every purchase will allow KSP to buy more bears for children in crisis.
To learn more about the Trooper Teddy Program, please visit https://kentuckystatepolice.org/trooper-teddy/
