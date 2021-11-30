LMPD: Two men shot in PRP neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after two people were shot in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Monday night.

MetroSafe dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 8:39 p.m. to the 6200 block of Jeffrey Drive, just off of Lower Hunters Trace, on reports of a shooting.

According to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff, officers arrived and found two men who had been shot at the location.

Both men were sent to University Hospital and are expected to survive.

There are no suspects in custody. No other details were provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

