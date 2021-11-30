Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Louisvillians bolster immunity with vaccines and booster shots ahead of holidays

Henry Simpson lines up for his vaccine at EP "Tom" Sawyer Park.
Henry Simpson lines up for his vaccine at EP "Tom" Sawyer Park.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As people prepare for the potential spread of the Omicron variant, a pop-up vaccine clinic opened at EP Tom Sawyer Park in Louisville, offering vaccines for everyone eligible, including children.

Henry Simpson from Oldham County was one of the many people lined up Tuesday.

Simpson is already been vaccinated, but took the extra step by getting a booster shot. He said he got the booster because he wanted to protect his wife, kids and grandkids.

As veteran of the U.S. Army, Simpson knows what it means to protect others, and he hopes others will do the same.

”Get your vaccine shots, your boosters, whatever’s available,” he said. “Protect yourself and your family, all those around you.”

Although Simpson’s grandchildren are adults now, one of the goals of this pop up clinic is to provide vaccinations for children in time to see their grandparents for Christmas.

On top of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson products, the pediatric Pfizer vaccine product was also offered at EP Tom Sawyer Park by Bluewater Diagnostics.

Bluewater Diagnostics said it’s a priority to get children vaccinated.

”If we do this today, as many kids as we get today, [then] before Christmas Day, they’ll be [fully] vaccinated,” vaccine coordinator Stephanie Texas said.

Bluewater Diagnostics said they could potentially do this again here, but it depends on just how many shots they have available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman critical after overnight shooting on I-264
Calls came in around 8:39 p.m. to the 6200 block of Jeffrey Drive, just off of Lower Hunters...
LMPD: Two men shot in PRP neighborhood
One man is dead after a motorcycle crash took place Saturday morning.
Indiana man killed in motorcycle accident
An inmate within Louisville Metro Corrections has died on Monday evening after being found...
Metro Corrections inmate dies after being rushed to hospital
Christopher Anthony Cowan, 40, of Shepherdsville, was arrested Nov. 27, 2021 by Corbin police...
Shepherdsville cop charged with DUI in Whitley Co. resigns from force

Latest News

The World Health Organization has warned against hasty travel restrictions because it says they...
More countries block travelers from southern Africa as omicron concern grows
The three major threats that omicron could pose to the U.S. economy are rising prices, lower...
Omicron variant could worsen supply chain crisis, experts say
”Regardless of what variant it is, the vaccine has been shown to be affective,” Dr. Hester said.
Health care providers in Louisville preparing for Omicron variant of COVID-19
The Oldham County School Board voted to recommend instead of require masks for all students,...
Oldham County Schools drops mask mandate as Omicron variant emerges