Louisvillians bolster immunity with vaccines and booster shots ahead of holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As people prepare for the potential spread of the Omicron variant, a pop-up vaccine clinic opened at EP Tom Sawyer Park in Louisville, offering vaccines for everyone eligible, including children.

Henry Simpson from Oldham County was one of the many people lined up Tuesday.

Simpson is already been vaccinated, but took the extra step by getting a booster shot. He said he got the booster because he wanted to protect his wife, kids and grandkids.

As veteran of the U.S. Army, Simpson knows what it means to protect others, and he hopes others will do the same.

”Get your vaccine shots, your boosters, whatever’s available,” he said. “Protect yourself and your family, all those around you.”

Although Simpson’s grandchildren are adults now, one of the goals of this pop up clinic is to provide vaccinations for children in time to see their grandparents for Christmas.

On top of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson products, the pediatric Pfizer vaccine product was also offered at EP Tom Sawyer Park by Bluewater Diagnostics.

Bluewater Diagnostics said it’s a priority to get children vaccinated.

”If we do this today, as many kids as we get today, [then] before Christmas Day, they’ll be [fully] vaccinated,” vaccine coordinator Stephanie Texas said.

Bluewater Diagnostics said they could potentially do this again here, but it depends on just how many shots they have available.

