Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Man stabbed at Thanksgiving family gathering in Hartford

Police are looking for the suspect, James Arnold.
Geneva County police are looking for James Arnold.
Geneva County police are looking for James Arnold.(Geneva County Sheriff's Office)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - What started off as a happy holiday gathering on Sunnyside Lane in Hartford Thursday, resulted in a harmful dispute.

Geneva County police are looking for James Arnold.

He’s accused of stabbing his “future brother-in-law” in the back on Thanksgiving evening. Arnold left the scene before investigators arrived.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said right now, they don’t know what led up to the stabbing but believe alcohol was involved. Sheriff Helms tells News 4 after speaking with a witness, the victim was pulled away before being stabbed again. The victim is doing okay.

Now Arnold is wanted on a felony assault.

“If anybody knows where he’s at, please call us or if he sees this, he needs to turn himself in,” Sheriff Helms said.

If you know where Arnold is, call the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office at (334)684-5660.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash took place Saturday morning.
Indiana man killed in motorcycle accident
2-year-old Emma Sweet was last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
LMPD and LFD respond to a call of shots fired and a structure fire inside the Vue on 3rd...
Suspect detained following fire, gunshots in downtown apartments
Christopher Anthony Cowan, 40, of Shepherdsville, was arrested Nov. 27, 2021 by Corbin police...
Shepherdsville cop charged with DUI in Whitley Co. resigns from force
There are currently no suspects
Two men in critical condition after Russell neighborhood shooting

Latest News

WAVE 11:00 BACKUP
Ky. Senator Reggie Thomas proposes red light camera bill
Calls came in around 8:39 p.m. to the 6200 block of Jeffrey Drive, just off of Lower Hunters...
LMPD: Two men shot in PRP neighborhood
The burglary happened at the Derb E Cigs location on State Street in New Albany around 7 a.m....
New Albany vape shop offers reward after burglars caught on camera
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly gestures from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...
Bearcats left wondering after Brian Kelly bolts to LSU