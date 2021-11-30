New Albany vape shop offers reward after burglars caught on camera

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The owner of multiple vape shops in Louisville and southern Indiana is offering a reward after two burglars were caught on camera breaking in and stealing electronic cigarettes.

The burglary happened at the Derb E Cigs location on State Street in New Albany around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Pictures shared by the owner on Facebook show two individuals who approach the storefront and break the windows of the establishment before grabbing the store’s products.

The owner posted on Facebook that an $1000 reward would be offered to the person who helps the New Albany Police Department make an arrest.

The two individuals are said to have stolen large quantities of disposable e-cigarettes under the Hyve, Epic or Frutia brand.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the New Albany Police Department at (812) 944-6411.

