Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Report: Brian Kelly to become next LSU head coach

Kelly spent five seasons in Cincinnati and more than a decade in South Bend.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly gestures from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly gestures from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Toledo in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Notre Dame won 32-29. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ MAST | AP)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly is going to LSU, according to Pete Thamel with Yahoo Sports.

Multiple other outlets have independently confirmed Thamel’s report.

It’s the latest surprise move in a college football coaching carousel that’s already seen tectonic shifts in the landscape of the sport.

Just yesterday, Oklahoma Head Coach Lincoln Riley departed for the same position at USC in what many thought would be the landmark shakeup of the season. Kelly’s move to LSU almost surely trumps it in shock-value and consequence.

The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna says Notre Dame coaches, administrators and boosters were “blindsided” by the news Monday night. “An absolutely shocking development in South Bend.”

The news could be especially concerning for UC fans.

Just last week, a report suggested Luke Fickell was staying in Cincinnati. Still, Fickell’s dream jobs are widely considered to be Ohio State and Notre Dame, and it’s conceivable Kelly’s move puts Fickell’s future in doubt.

Promoting current Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach could be the move considering Freeman’s talent both as a coach and recruiter. But if Notre Dame comes calling for Fickell, it’s likely UC would make a play for Freeman.

Kelly ironically spent much of last offseason wooing Freeman from the defensive coordinator job at LSU.

Another contender for the Notre Dame job is Iowa State’s Matt Campbell. A report Monday night suggests Campbell is interested in the job.

Kelly, 60, has led Notre Dame to two College Football Playoff appearances and one BCS Championship game appearance.

His teams are 54-9 since a disastrous 2016 season that led to wholesale changes throughout the program.

Kelly spent five seasons at Cincinnati prior to leaving for Notre Dame, including a perfect 12-0 regular season in 2009.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash took place Saturday morning.
Indiana man killed in motorcycle accident
2-year-old Emma Sweet was last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
LMPD and LFD respond to a call of shots fired and a structure fire inside the Vue on 3rd...
Suspect detained following fire, gunshots in downtown apartments
Christopher Anthony Cowan, 40, of Shepherdsville, was arrested Nov. 27, 2021 by Corbin police...
Shepherdsville cop charged with DUI in Whitley Co. resigns from force
There are currently no suspects
Two men in critical condition after Russell neighborhood shooting

Latest News

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE 3 News Sports Director Kent Taylor...
Inside the Cards, Nov. 27 2021
BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 09, 2021 - forward Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers...
Jackson-Davis scores career-high 43 as Hoosiers beat Marshall 90-79
Purdue players lift the Old Oaken Bucket after they defeated Indiana 44-7 in an NCAA college...
Purdue beats IU 44-7, claims the Old Oaken Bucket
UofL forward Malik Williams
Cards hold off Maryland 63-55 to win Baha Mar Bahamas Championship
Will Levis scores against Louisville
Levis leads Cats to 52-21 win over Cards