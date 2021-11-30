Support Local Businesses
Sheriff gives update on deputy shot in the line of duty

Deputy Bryan Hicks.
Deputy Bryan Hicks.(Black Township Fire & Rescue.)
By Declan Loftus
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We have an update on the Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy who is recovering after being shot two months ago.

Brian Hicks was shot in the line of duty during a welfare check in New Harmony.

Since then, there have been various fundraisers to help Hicks as he recovers from his injuries.

We spoke with Sheriff Tom Latham who provided a very positive update on his rehab.

“He is progressing. He is making progress. Certainly at this point, in my opinion, he’s doing a lot better than the initial outcome we thought would be,” said Sheriff Latham.

This month, another agency raised funds for the deputy. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office participated in “No Shave November” and presented a check to Sheriff Latham to contribute to Hicks’ recovery.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

