Tshiebwe, #9 UK beat Central Michigan 85-57

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots while defended by Albany's Paul Newman (24) during the...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots while defended by Albany's Paul Newman (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WAVE) - Oscar Tshiebwe scored 20 points and pulled down 16 rebounds as #9 UK beat Central Michigan 85-57 on Monday night in Rupp Arena.

Tshiebwe leads the nation, averaging 16 rebounds per game.

Kentucky improves to 6-1. The Cats didn’t pick up their sixth win last season until February 13.

All six of the wins have come in Rupp Arena.

“You start building confidence and togetherness and you make them pass the ball to each other,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “You make them make the easiest play. You talk to them about you’re playing against us, ourselves and our best. How good can we play, forget out the opponent, how good can we play?”

TyTy Washington added 15 points and six rebounds. Sahvir Wheeler finished with seven points and six assists.

UK led 51-25 at halftime. The Cats outrebounded Central Michigan 47-30.

The Cats don’t play against until hosting Southern (3-4) on Tuesday, December 7.

“Now we’ve got another game next week and we’re getting a little break. And it comes at a great time because we’re sick,” Calipari said. “Today, Daimion [Collins] didn’t do the shoot-around because he had a high fever. With Keion [Brooks], we didn’t know if he would play until right before the game, and you saw that he was tired. He looked tired. Lance [Ware], I think that ankle is still bothering him. Davion hopefully will be ready for the game next week. Bryce [Hopkins], his back has been bothering him. We have been beat up. We need now a couple days. They’re going to have off tomorrow and they’ll have off Wednesday. It will be an individual workday unless you need treatments or something else for you. It’s an individual day.”

Central Michigan falls to 1-5. The Chippewas are coached by former UK assistant Tony Barbee. He served on Calipari’s Kentucky staff for the past seven seasons. Calipari is 18-1 against his former assistants.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

