UPDATE: Woman critical after overnight shooting on I-264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are looking for those responsible after a shooting on Interstate 264 left a woman critically wounded.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the area of I-264 and Cane Run Road. Sgt. Patrick Allen, spokesman for the Shively Police Department, said a car carrying a man and woman entered I-264 East from Cane Run Road.

Around the 6 mile marker, the couple said a car pulled alongside their vehicle and fired several shots at them. The victim, age 20, was struck by the gunfire. The wounded woman was driven to the 4500 block of Manslick Road for help before being rushed to University Hospital for treatment.

Shively police say they are unsure if the victims were targeted.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shively Police at 502-448-6181 or call Shively P.D. anonymous tip line at 502 930-2SPD (2773).

