Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Video shows JCPS student sitting on bus stairs inches from door

By Olivia Russell
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A video is making its rounds on social media, showing a JCPS student sitting just inches from the bus door.

Gwendolynn Von Doom said her son has complained about the bus all school year, but this video showed her it’s not just uncomfortable, it’s unsafe.

“If it gets in a wreck and the doors fly open or something, I’m scared he’s gonna hit the asphalt,” she said. “It’s just dangerous sitting in the stairs.”

Von Doom said he’s sitting there because there’s nowhere else to sit. The high school freshman told her students regularly sit on the stairs and stand in the aisle.

She said sitting three to a seat isn’t possible for high school students.

“They’ve got lunchboxes and backpacks and instruments and science projects,” Von Doom said. “It should be two to a seat.”

We reached out to JCPS, who said they’re still working to verify facts about the video.

The district said they did a five-day count on the number of students on that bus route and found the largest number of passengers has been 53. Seating capacity is 66 regardless of student age.

“There may be occasions where a student’s legs would extend into the aisle, but no student should be standing or sitting in front of the first seat while the bus is moving,” a district representative said.

Von Doom worries with the capacity, the kids don’t have a choice to sit or stand.

“I told him to find a seat,” she said. “Even if he’s crammed in, just find a seat because it’s dangerous to be standing up and absolutely really dangerous to be sitting in the stairs.”

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash took place Saturday morning.
Indiana man killed in motorcycle accident
An inmate within Louisville Metro Corrections has died on Monday evening after being found...
Metro Corrections inmate dies after being rushed to hospital
Christopher Anthony Cowan, 40, of Shepherdsville, was arrested Nov. 27, 2021 by Corbin police...
Shepherdsville cop charged with DUI in Whitley Co. resigns from force
Calls came in around 8:39 p.m. to the 6200 block of Jeffrey Drive, just off of Lower Hunters...
LMPD: Two men shot in PRP neighborhood
2-year-old Emma Sweet was last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

Latest News

The taxpayer burden for Louisville violence costs so far this year exceeds $394 million....
LMPD officers approve record pay raise; Metro Council to vote
Calls came in around 8:39 p.m. to the 6200 block of Jeffrey Drive, just off of Lower Hunters...
LMPD: Two men shot in PRP neighborhood
Abandoned cars keep sitting in the street because the city has no room to impound them.
Search for new Louisville tow lot stalled
ShoplocalLou.com allows consumers to purchase gifts and services from multiple Louisville area...
Louisville partnership relaunches virtual shopping site for local small businesses