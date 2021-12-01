Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Capital One drops all overdraft fees, latest bank to do so

FILE - A branch office of Capitol One Bank is shown Thursday, May 7, 2009, in New York. Capital...
FILE - A branch office of Capitol One Bank is shown Thursday, May 7, 2009, in New York. Capital One said Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, that will get rid of all overdraft fees.(Mark Lennihan | AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Capital One said Wednesday that will get rid of all overdraft fees, the latest bank to do so this year.

It is one of the largest financial institutions to shy away from the long-hated practice. The Virginia-based bank said it will still allow customers to overdraft, but it will no longer charge a fee to do so.

Any eligible customers can opt into fee-free overdraft at any times, the bank said.

Capital One CEO Richard Fairbank said the move was part of the company’s effort to bring simplicity and humanity back to banking.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the students involved was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by Louisville Metro EMS
Fights that broke out at Iroquois High School leave some injured
UPDATE: Woman critical after overnight shooting on I-264
Man rushed to the hospital after being shot in his car
Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Cane Run Road parking lot
The JCPS mother shared the video on Facebook.
Video shows JCPS student sitting on bus stairs inches from door
Jamarcus Glover.
Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend is sentenced on drug charges

Latest News

FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial...
Stocks rise as Wall Street’s wild omicron ride continues
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
More jurors seated for Potter trial in Daunte Wright’s death
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Fourth student dies from Michigan high school shooting
Pro-choice advocates rally in Smith Park in Jackson
Authorities say a gunman killed a Georgia police officer and two women and seriously injured a...
4 dead in Georgia shooting including officer, suspect; child seriously injured