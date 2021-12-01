Chris Mack is back on the Cards bench

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL men’s head basketball coach Chris Mack is back.

He served a six-game suspension, handed down by the university, for his handling of the Dino Gaudio contract termination situation last spring.

Mack missed the Cards first six games of the 2021-22 season. They went 5-1 without him.

“It was weird. It’s not so much, I mean obviously the experience of watching your team on television is very strange, but then just not really having much feel outside of watching a press conference or see maybe a play or two develop in the next game of knowing really what’s taken place in the locker room and on the practice court,” Mack said.

His suspension began after practice on November 8, and ended after the Cards beat Maryland 63-55 in the championship game of the Baha Mar Bahamas Championship on Saturday.

“I worked out at Planet Fitness a lot, over on Westport Road, those are my peeps,” Mack said. “I took the kids to school. I picked them up, that’s about it.”

Assistant Mike Pegues was the acting head coach during Mack’s absence.

“Mike did an amazing job,” Mack stated. “To step in as the substitute teacher, which is basically what he is, and obviously he doesn’t go away once I come back. He’s had a voice for a long time with me, alongside me, which is what gave me the confidence to make him the head coach.”

Mack also watched every game played by #22 Michigan State (5-2). The Cards visit the Spartans at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

