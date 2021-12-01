Support Local Businesses
Coach Calipari wishes Joe B. Hall a Happy Birthday

Kentucky head coach John Calipari wished his longtime mentor and friend Joe B. Hall a Happy Birthday on social media Tuesday.
Kentucky head coach John Calipari wished his longtime mentor and friend Joe B. Hall a Happy Birthday on social media Tuesday.(John Calipari/Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky head coach John Calipari wished his longtime mentor and friend Joe B. Hall a Happy Birthday on Tuesday.

“You know I had to go see my mentor and my friend Coach Hall on his birthday!” Coach Calipari said. “Sounds like I am far from the only one to come by too. Bunch of friends, family and former players! Thank you to everyone who has sent cards and letters. He has really appreciated them. Happy birthday, Coach! I’m considering that 1-3-1!!!”

Coach Hall is celebrating a full 93 years.

