FORECAST: Spotty showers ahead of some warm air on the way!

By Brian Goode
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: Showers today that will end near sunset
  • WARM WEATHER: Highs in the 60-70 degree range for Thursday/Friday
  • WEEKEND: Dry Saturday with rain returning Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers will pass through today. Rain is not expected all day, but plan for a few off/on showers into the afternoon. The warmest part of the day will be during the last few hours of daylight when we push into the mid-50s.

Clouds break up this evening but another batch of low clouds and/or valley fog could develop overnight.

It will become breezy and much warmer on Thursday with highs solidly into the 60s.

A few clouds are expected from time to time Thursday night with lows in the 40s.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

