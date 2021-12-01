FORECAST: Spotty showers ahead of some warm air on the way!

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Showers today that will end near sunset

WARM WEATHER: Highs in the 60-70 degree range for Thursday/Friday

WEEKEND: Dry Saturday with rain returning Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers will pass through today. Rain is not expected all day, but plan for a few off/on showers into the afternoon. The warmest part of the day will be during the last few hours of daylight when we push into the mid-50s.

Clouds break up this evening but another batch of low clouds and/or valley fog could develop overnight.

It will become breezy and much warmer on Thursday with highs solidly into the 60s.

A few clouds are expected from time to time Thursday night with lows in the 40s.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.