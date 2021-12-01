FORECAST: Warming up this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain chances end this evening

Highs not far from 70° Thursday & Friday

Cooler weekend with rain likely Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The rain ends before sunset this evening, leaving the overnight drier with some persistent clouds.

There is fog potential overnight tonight, but cloud cover and a constant breeze will likely keep that chance very small. Lows will be in the 40s by morning.

Clouds will decrease on Thursday as a southwesterly wind kicks in some much warmer air. Expect highs in the 60s during the afternoon!

We’ll keep it mostly clear Thursday night with lows in the 40s once again heading into Friday morning. Friday is a mostly sunny day with highs in the 60s once again with a decent breeze during the day.

The weekend brings cooler temperatures and highs in the 50s. Rain chances will increase Sunday with even colder air on the move. We could see some snow showers as the precipitation ends ealy Monday.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.