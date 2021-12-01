Support Local Businesses
Forklift used to steal ATM from Kentucky bank, police say

According to police, an ATM was stolen from the Stock Yards Bank & Trust on West Showalter Drive.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say someone used a forklift to steal an ATM from a Georgetown bank.

According to police, sometime overnight, an ATM was stolen from the Stock Yards Bank & Trust on West Showalter Drive.

Police say surveillance video shows a person in dark clothing going over to the construction site by the Scott County Library next door, getting in a forklift and driving the forklift over to the bank to steal the ATM.

The person then loaded the ATM onto a U-Haul truck and drove off.

Police say the theft was reported around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning when someone pulled up to use the ATM. That person says they noticed wires and papers on the ground and that the ATM awning was damaged.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information about what happened, contact the Georgetown Police Dept.

